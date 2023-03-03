Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.66

Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and traded as low as $1.68. Conformis shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 60,117 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conformis in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.04.
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
