Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.66

Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and traded as low as $1.68. Conformis shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 60,117 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conformis in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

About Conformis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Conformis during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

(Get Rating)

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.