Contrasting Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) & Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -40.32% -38.41% Greenpro Capital -111.61% -18.76% -15.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cipher Mining and Greenpro Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 3.94 -$14.35 million ($0.28) -5.27

Greenpro Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cipher Mining and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cipher Mining presently has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 77.02%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

