Contrasting Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN)

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mazda Motor and NWTN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $27.80 billion 0.21 $668.50 million $0.96 4.83 NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.0% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mazda Motor and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 4.31% 13.71% 6.05% NWTN N/A N/A -8.54%

Risk & Volatility

Mazda Motor has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mazda Motor and NWTN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 0 2 0 3.00 NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mazda Motor beats NWTN on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

