Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $575.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COST. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.08.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.5 %

COST opened at $485.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

