CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Stock Price Up 1%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 11,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 47,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.76.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.