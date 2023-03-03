Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,967. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

