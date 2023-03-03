Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Yat Tung Lam Sells 2,590 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $26,987.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,126,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,576,025.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $91,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Yat Tung Lam sold 1,349 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $20,248.49.

On Thursday, December 8th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $75,100.00.

Shares of CRDO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. 1,290,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,562. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 590,236 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

