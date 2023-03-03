Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cronos Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cronos Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

Cronos Group stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 162,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $464,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 694,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,282.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $844,292 in the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 318,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 299,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 273,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

