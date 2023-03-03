Crypto Snack (SNACK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $158,377.85

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and $158,377.85 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

