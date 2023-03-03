CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) versus Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Financial Analysis

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CSI Compressco and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco -10.33% N/A -3.86% Aris Water Solutions 2.10% 7.26% 3.79%

Volatility & Risk

CSI Compressco has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

16.8% of CSI Compressco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of CSI Compressco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CSI Compressco and Aris Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71

Aris Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 44.03%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than CSI Compressco.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSI Compressco and Aris Water Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco $304.17 million 0.68 -$50.27 million ($0.30) -4.87 Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.44 -$9.22 million $0.01 1,377.00

Aris Water Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CSI Compressco. CSI Compressco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CSI Compressco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CSI Compressco pays out -13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aris Water Solutions pays out 3,600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CSI Compressco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats CSI Compressco on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services. The company was founded on October 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

