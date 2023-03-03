CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CTPT stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33. CT Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.71. The company has a market capitalization of £153.21 million, a PE ratio of 188.57 and a beta of 0.27.
About CT Property Trust
