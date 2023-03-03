CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CTPT stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33. CT Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.71. The company has a market capitalization of £153.21 million, a PE ratio of 188.57 and a beta of 0.27.

About CT Property Trust

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

