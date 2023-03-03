cVault.finance Price Tops $3.04 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $30,405.79 and approximately $216.85 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $3.04 or 0.00012991 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00422684 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,393.57 or 0.28570651 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000214 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.