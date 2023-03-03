CyberDragon Gold One Day Volume Reaches $87,634.87 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $87,634.87 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

