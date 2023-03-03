Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.36. 129,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 668,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.24 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $207,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,966,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,695,726.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $207,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,966,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,695,726.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $38,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,948. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

