DA Davidson Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,600.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $111.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $131.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,577.83 on Monday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,583.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,328.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,044.59.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 125.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Booking by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

