DA Davidson Boosts Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Price Target to $48.00

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.