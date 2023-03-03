DA Davidson Boosts Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Price Target to $48.00

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $200,780.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,074.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $200,780.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $602,656 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

See Also

