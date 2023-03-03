DarioHealth (DRIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect DarioHealth to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

DarioHealth Price Performance

Shares of DRIO opened at $4.36 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $111.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. FMR LLC raised its position in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DarioHealth by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DarioHealth Company Profile

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on DarioHealth from $9.15 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.