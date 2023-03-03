DataHighway (DHX) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $129.77 million and $1.55 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00018123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.30 or 0.00422208 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,374.32 or 0.28539021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,109,920 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.04891728 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,557,586.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

