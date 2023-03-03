Davis Jerel Sells 400,000 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,159. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 329,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.