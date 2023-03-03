DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Charles Berg Sells 735 Shares

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DaVita Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $80.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $7,108,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

