Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 132.0% in February

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,930. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
