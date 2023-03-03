Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 132.0% in February

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,930. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

