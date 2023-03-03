Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mangrove Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mangrove Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after buying an additional 283,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DELL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. 4,014,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,145. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

