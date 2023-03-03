Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.78 billion-$20.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.56 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $40.17 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

