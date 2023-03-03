Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s current price.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

NYSE DELL opened at $40.17 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

