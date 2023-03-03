DeversiFi (DVF) Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002656 BTC on popular exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $59.39 million and $6,814.80 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

