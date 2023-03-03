Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Down 91.9% in February

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the January 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Diageo Price Performance
OTCMKTS DGEAF traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343. Diageo has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41.
About Diageo
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DGEAF)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.