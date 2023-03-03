Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Down 91.9% in February

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the January 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Diageo Price Performance

OTCMKTS DGEAF traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343. Diageo has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

