Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after buying an additional 785,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,608,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 512,463 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.30.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FANG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.36. The stock had a trading volume of 748,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,021. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.