DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Williams Trading lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $129.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $138.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

