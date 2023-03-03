DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.43.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 498,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.54%.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.