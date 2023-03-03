Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Down 2.5%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.37. 9,998,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 28,076,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 377.3% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,190,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after buying an additional 940,839 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,240,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after buying an additional 710,534 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,194,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2,037.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 194,496 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 641.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 175,151 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

