Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.9-$30.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.85 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.46-$1.56 EPS.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.98. 760,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.58. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

