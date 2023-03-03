Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on D. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 27,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

