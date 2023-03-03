Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $271.91

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.91 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.56). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.52), with a volume of 369,299 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.04) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,536.84, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

