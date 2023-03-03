Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $335.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.88.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.2 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $305.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.15. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

