Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Robert W. Baird

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

DCI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DCI opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Donaldson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

