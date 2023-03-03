Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.99-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-6% yr/yr to $3.37-3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.99-$3.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $66.81. The company had a trading volume of 236,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $66.94.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,580. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

