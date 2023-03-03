DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.10.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.77. 338,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,176. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $34,502.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,637 shares of company stock worth $600,644. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $72,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.