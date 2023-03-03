Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.11

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.11 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 33.15 ($0.40). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 33.35 ($0.40), with a volume of 405,905 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Duke Royalty Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.20. The stock has a market cap of £137.78 million, a P/E ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Duke Royalty Announces Dividend

Duke Royalty Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

