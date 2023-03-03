Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

DUOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 31,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,872,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 31,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and have sold 43,393 shares valued at $3,823,331. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $67,084,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Duolingo by 29.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,308,000 after buying an additional 603,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 0.10. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duolingo will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

