Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DY. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.12. The company had a trading volume of 126,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.18. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average is $99.50. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 199,950 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 255,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.