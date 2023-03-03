Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 165.13% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

