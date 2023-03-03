East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Trading 3.6% Higher

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 30,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 26,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$29.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.15.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

