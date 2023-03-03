East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 93000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.52.

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

