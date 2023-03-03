Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EMLGet Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EML opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Eastern has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EML. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 464,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

