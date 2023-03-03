Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of EML opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Eastern has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.
Eastern Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 17.39%.
Institutional Trading of Eastern
About Eastern
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.