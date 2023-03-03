Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. 56,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,173. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 35,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 798,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 419,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It aims to invest primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks. The company was founded on January 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

