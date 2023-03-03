Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. 28,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

