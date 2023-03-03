Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. 28,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.