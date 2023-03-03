Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of EIM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 138,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,950. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 33.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

