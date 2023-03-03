Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

ETX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,438. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter worth $786,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

