Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. 54,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,405. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Stories

