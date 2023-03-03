Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ETW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 678.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 136,318 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

